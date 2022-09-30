Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 8,217 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

