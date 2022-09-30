Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $511,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE TRP opened at $41.23 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

