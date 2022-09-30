Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

