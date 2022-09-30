Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

