SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $282.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $280.92 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

