Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Acquires $100,692.35 in Stock

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scholastic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Scholastic by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

