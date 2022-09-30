Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

CPPMF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

