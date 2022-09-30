Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinch AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Trading Down 54.2 %

CLCMF stock opened at 1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 3.20. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of 1.75 and a 1 year high of 22.24.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

