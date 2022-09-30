Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.10 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

