Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

