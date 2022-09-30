SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

