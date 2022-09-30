S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

