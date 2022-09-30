Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells $48,633.28 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $48,633.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.