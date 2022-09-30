State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,670,000.

GTLS opened at $183.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $218.95.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

