Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Cut by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

