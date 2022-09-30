Stephens Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $95.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.46.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.