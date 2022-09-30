Steven A. Webster Buys 25,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $812.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.