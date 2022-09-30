Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 2.8 %

HEI opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 1-year high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.16.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

