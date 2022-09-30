Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $234.41 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

