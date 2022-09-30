StockNews.com Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.55 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $211.66 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.45 and its 200-day moving average is $246.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

