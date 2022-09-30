Sunlight Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 164 call options.
Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Stock Performance
SUNL opened at $1.08 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.