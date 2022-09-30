Sunlight Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 164 call options.

Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

SUNL opened at $1.08 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sunlight Financial

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.