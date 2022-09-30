Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 789 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.