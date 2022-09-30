TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

