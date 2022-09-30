Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

