The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lowered by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 6.1 %

BA opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average is $154.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.