The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 63,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,075,000 after buying an additional 160,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.3 %

CG stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

