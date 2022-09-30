The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Price Target to $5.40

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.40 to $5.40 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

