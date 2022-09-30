The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on GETY. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 16.42.
Getty Images Stock Performance
NYSE:GETY opened at 7.06 on Thursday. Getty Images has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 37.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 19.84.
Insider Transactions at Getty Images
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Images (GETY)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.