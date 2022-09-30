The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GETY. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 16.42.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at 7.06 on Thursday. Getty Images has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 37.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 19.84.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

About Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total transaction of 1,118,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,601,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 549,116,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.