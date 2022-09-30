The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised BB Seguridade Participações from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BBSEY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações ( OTCMKTS:BBSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 77.57% and a return on equity of 60.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

