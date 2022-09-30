The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised BB Seguridade Participações from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of BBSEY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.
About BB Seguridade Participações
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.
