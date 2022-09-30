The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,352,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

