The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

HD opened at $278.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.94 and its 200 day moving average is $298.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

