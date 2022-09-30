Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

THO stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

