UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.56.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

