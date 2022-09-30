Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UL opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $54.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

