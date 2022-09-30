Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.14

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,486.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

