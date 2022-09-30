Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $180.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

