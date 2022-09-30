VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07.

