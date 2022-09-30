Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

