Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

VNQ stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

