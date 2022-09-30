Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.05.

VEEV opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.52. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

