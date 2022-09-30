Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $432.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

