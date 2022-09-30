Veriti Management LLC Acquires 3,246 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.10 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

