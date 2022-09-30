Veriti Management LLC Buys 912 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

