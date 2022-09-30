Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.9 %

AME opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

