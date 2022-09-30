Veriti Management LLC Has $253,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.79 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

