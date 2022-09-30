Veriti Management LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,382,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.40.

Cintas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $389.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.62. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.