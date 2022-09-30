Veriti Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

