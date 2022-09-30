Veriti Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,771,000 after buying an additional 171,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $254.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.