Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,180 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.