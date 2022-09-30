Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Shares of SYF opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

